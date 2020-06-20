Saturday, June 20, 2020
     
Cancel all leaves, recall medical staff on leave immediately: Delhi govt tells hospitals, institutions

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2020 15:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Delhi government has issued an order advising hospitals and medical institutions under it to recall their staff that is on leave to report for duty immediately. Leave of any kind will be granted only under most compelling circumstances, the order said.

The order comes at a time when there has been an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Image Source : ANI

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governor's order to "scrap" home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday.

He said the order is against the guidelines of ICMR and will create "chaos" in Delhi.

