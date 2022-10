Delhi govt to launch 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic snarl at the Ghazipur border as Delhi Police has stepped-up security.

The Delhi government will launch the "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

At a press conference, Rai said experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes. "The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter," he said.

Along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions are one of the major contributors to Delhi's pollution generated locally, the environment minister said.

"Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to launch 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28 for one month," Rai said. He said that 2,500 civil defense volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections.

Ten volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts. The major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections where 20 volunteers each will be stationed. Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 percent.

According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 percent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80 percent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt bans bursting of firecrackers, imposes jail term up to six months for violation of rules

ALSO READ | Delhi govt raises minimum daily wages of workers

Latest India News