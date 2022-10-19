Delhi govt bans bursting of firecrackers, imposes jail term up to six months for violating rules

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The sale of crackers can get you a fine of Rs 5000

Delhi firecracker ban: Delhi government has banned the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. In a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed bursting of crackers can attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

The government also said that the production, storage, and sale of crackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

In September, the city government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Rai said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on October 21. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

"The purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of Rs 200 and six months in jail under the Indian Penal Code," the minister said. Rai said 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban. The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

The minister said 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.

Over 1,400 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi, 5 arrested

Ahead of Diwali, police arrested five people in three separate operations and seized over 1,400 kg of firecrackers in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The operations were carried out by police teams of northwest, southeast and south districts, they said. Police said on Tuesday around 10 pm, received information regarding the sale of illegal firecrackers in Kanhaiya Nagar.

Following this, police nabbed Mohit Gupta (22), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Tri Nagar, for carrying a bag full of firecrackers, they said.

