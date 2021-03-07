From CCTV cameras to marshals in buses: Delhi govt's 5 big decisions for women's safety

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi govt takes 5 big decisions on women's safety

The Delhi government has taken a slew of steps to ensure women's safety. From the installation of CCTV cameras to the deployment of marshals in buses, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has made comprehensive arrangements for women in the national capital.

1. CCTV Cameras and Panic Buttons Installed in DTC Buses

The Delhi government is installing CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC buses and cluster buses. Cameras have been installed in 96% of the buses, three cameras per bus. Each bus will also have 10 panic buttons so that in case of any assistance, passengers can get help by pressing the button.

2. Twenty Enforcement Vans Deployed in Delhi

Keeping women's safety in mind, 20 enforcement vans have been deployed at major locations since November 2020. In case of emergency, pressing the panic button will send a signal to the Command and Control Center, which will send related alerts to the traffic police, ambulance, depot control room and fire services etc. depending on the need of the situation. Along with this, the Depot Control room will immediately send the nearest Enforcement Van on the spot through the regional control room.

3. Marshals Deployed in Delhi buses

The AAP government has deployed marshals on DTC and cluster buses to counter harassment of women. The plan is to deploy 13,000 marshals in the 5500 buses. While 6000 marshals were deployed in October 2019, 3400 marshals had been deployed earlier.

4. Command Center built at Kashmiri Gate

A Command Center has been built at Kashmiri Gate to monitor the CCTVs, GPS, and panic buttons installed in the buses. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be handing over the thorough program to the citizens of Delhi. Buses of Delhi will be safer than before with the idea that passengers are safe, particularly women passengers.

5. Around 2.10 Lakh Street Lights to be Installed in Delhi

Under the recently launched Mukhyamantri Street Light Scheme, 2.10 lakh street lights will be installed all over Delhi. DISCOM has been given the responsibility to install them. Lights are being installed on such a large scale for the first time in the world. 100 crore will be spent on this scheme. The Delhi government says that more street lights will be installed when needed, to ensure women's safety. These lights will be automatic. Sensors installed in these lights will light themselves when dark and turn off after the sun comes out.

How Can You Get Street Lights Installed?

Anyone desirous of getting street lights outside their house can do so, the Delhi government will pay for the electricity incurred in lighting the light. After a dark spot is identified, the legislator will have the responsibility of installation of lights. Permission will be taken from the owner of the building, a survey will be conducted by the electricity company and the street light will be installed.

