Delhi govt asks private construction sites to follow 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution

Delhi govt had conducted a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plan to prevent dust pollution by Sep 21.

New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2021 14:50 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE).

Delhi government asks private construction sites to follow guidelines to prevent dust pollution. 

 

The Delhi government has asked all private construction sites to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The government had conducted a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plan to prevent dust pollution by September 21.

There are many private agencies involved in construction work in the city. We conducted a meeting with over 50 such companies, including L&T, Shapoorji, NBCC, Rai said.

"These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in 15 days," he said.

