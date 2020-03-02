Monday, March 02, 2020
     
  AAP govt's newly formed 'Peace and Harmony Committee' to meet today in wake of Delhi violence

AAP govt's newly formed 'Peace and Harmony Committee' to meet today in wake of Delhi violence

In the wake of northeast Delhi violence, the Delhi government on Monday constituted a nine-member Peace and Harmony Committee.

New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2020 12:34 IST
Image Source : ANI

Delhi govt constitutes 9-member 'Peace and Harmony Committee' in wake of Delhi violence

In the wake of northeast Delhi violence, the Delhi government on Monday constituted a nine-member Peace and Harmony Committee. The committee will be headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and includes MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

Abdul Rehman, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, BS Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jamail Singh, and Kuldeep Kumar are the other members of the committee. 

The first meeting of the committee will be held today at 3 pm at Delhi Secretariat.

