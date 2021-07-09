Delhi government comes up with 'Graded Response Action Plan' to fight any urge in Covid cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday

Fearing any surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, which is witnessing a decline in cases of infection, the Delhi government has chalked out 'Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).'

The national capital recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded.

According to GRAP, Level-1 of the plan will be applicable only when the positivity rate is more than 0.5% for two consecutive days, at least 1500 new cases have been registered in the past one week, or in that one-week patients have been admitted to 500 or more oxygen beds.

Level-2 will come into effect when the positivity rate is more than 1 per cent for two consecutive days, or 3500 new infection cases come within 1 week, or patients are admitted to 700 oxygen beds in a week.

When the positivity rate is more than 2% for two consecutive days or 9,000 cases of infection would occur within 1 week or 1,000 patients are admitted to the oxygen bed in one week, Level-3 will be applicable.

