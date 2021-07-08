COVID: India reports 45,892 new cases, over 44,000 recoveries in 24 hours; 36 crore vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: India reports 45,892 new cases, over 44,000 recoveries in 24 hours, 36 cr vaccinated.

India recorded 45,892 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 817 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 44,291 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,98,43,825.



The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,60,704, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,05,028.

The first death due to Covid-19 pandemic in India was reported last year in March.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 42,52,25,897 samples have been tested up to July 07 for Covid-19. Of these 18,93,800 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 36 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 36,48,47,549, it stated.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21.



More than 33,81,671 vaccine doses have been administered in lasat 24 hours, as per the provisional report, the ministry said.



Cumulatively, 10,62,08,106 persons in the 18-44 years age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 31,88,078 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

