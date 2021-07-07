Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 36.45 crore: Health ministry

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 36.45 crore, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday. The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 31,04,426 vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

It said 14,04,816 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,35,166 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group of 18-44 years on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 10,62,08,106 persons in the 18-44 years age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 31,88,078 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

