COVID: Delhi records 81 new cases, 3 deaths

Delhi recorded 81 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,011. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 127 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.11 percent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths and on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths, according to official figures.

On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed COVID-19 positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,192 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,34,954 in the national capital, including 14,09,145 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 798, of which 257 are in home isolation.

