Delhi's Gaffar Market, Naiwala to remain shut for 48 hours for flouting Covid norms

Delhi's Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market will remain closed from 10 pm today till 10 pm of 11th July for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department.

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figure as on Wednesday. The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths. And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to the figures. The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.15 per cent now.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital here and said the people of Delhi will highly benefit from this facility.

This is the second such laboratory in Delhi, and a much advanced one than inaugurated by Kejriwal on Tuesday at LNJP Hospital. He had said that it will detect the lethality of the coronavirus variants and help the government prepare accordingly.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

