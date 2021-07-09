Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Punjab lifts weekend and night curfew- What's allowed

The Punjab government on Friday lifted the ongoing weekend and night curfew across the state as COVID-19 situation has improved significantly. As per the directive, people who have taken at least one vaccine dose will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and malls, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab curfew lifted: What's allowed

According to the guidelines, Indoor and outdoor gathering will be allowed from July 12 onwards.

Gatherings of 100 people for indoor activities and 200 for outdoor activities are also permitted.

Increase in supply of vaccines is critical and opening of sectors requires stakeholders with one dose. The state used stock without wastage and has vaccinated 83 lakh eligible people. It has utilized more than 6 lakh doses in a single day, Chief ministers office said.

ALSO READ | COVID curfew may extend beyond July 12: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

ALSO READ | COVID: Haryana lockdown extended till July 12; ICAI allowed to hold CA exams with SOPs

Latest India News