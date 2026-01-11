'Ready to infiltrate': In new audio, Masood Azhar's 'thousands of suicide bombers' threat to India For years, Azhar has been making anti-India remarks. As per some documents assessed by India TV last year, Azhar has launched an online training course 'Tufat al-Muminat' to recruit people.

New Delhi:

An audio recording purportedly featuring Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has surfaced, in which he has claimed that 'thousands of suicide bombers' are ready to conduct terror attack. In the recording, the terrorist who was the mastermind of the 2019 Pulwama attack further claimed that these suicide bombers are ready to infiltrate India and carry out attacks.

However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the date and authenticity of the audio recording.

"These fedayeens only want to become martyr. They don't want a beautiful wife or a visa of the US or Europe, or an iPhone. They only ask Allah for 1 thing: martyrdom. They are threatening me, asking me to send them. These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow," the United Nations-designated was heard in the audio recording.

Masood Azhar's record of anti-India statements

For years, Azhar has been making anti-India remarks. Azhar, who also fought in Afghanistan during the Soviet-Afghan war, is the mastermind of many terror attacks, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. According to intelligence sources, Azhar continues to operate from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As per some documents assessed by India TV last year, Azhar has launched an online training course 'Tufat al-Muminat' to recruit people. He is also planning to raise a women's brigade of the JeM. The women's brigade will be personally trained by his family members, including his sisters Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar.

This women's brigade, as per the documents, will be used in conducting suicide bombings. The intelligence agencies are tracking him, but his whereabouts are not known yet. It should be noted that he was last seen in the public in 2019.

