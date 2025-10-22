Jaish-e-Mohammed launches online courses to recruit women for 'jihad'; Masood Azhar's family leads training Under this online course, which will begin from November 8, women from the family members and relatives of top Jaish leaders, including Masood Azhar, will teach the recruits about their "duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam".

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched an online training course 'Tufat al-Muminat' to recruit people and raise funds for its women's brigade 'Jamat ul-Muminat'. The course aims to 'strengthen' the Jaish and recruit women into its women's brigade, according to documents assessed by India TV.

Under this online course, which will begin from November 8, women from the family members and relatives of top Jaish leaders, including Masood Azhar, will teach the recruits about their "duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam". The documents assessed by India TV suggest that Azhar's sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, will conduct classes of 40 minutes every day, to recruit women.

Jaish collecting donation of 500 PKR from recruiters

The documents also suggest that the terror outfit is also collecting a donation of 500 PKR from every woman enrolling in its 'Tufat al-Muminat' course and is making them fill an online information form. This exposes Pakistan's hypocrisy as Islamabad though claims to implement FATF regulations domestically groups, it nurtures terror groups that are openly collecting donations under the guise of markaz for online classes.

Jaish recruiting women to conduct suicide attacks

On October 8, Azhar formed Jaish's women’s brigade 'Jamat ul-Muminat'. Later, an event was organised on October 19 in Rawalkot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), called 'Dukhtaran-e-Islam', to recruit women to the terror group. According to sources, since extremist social norms in Pakistan often consider it improper for women to go out alone, Jaish is now using online platforms to recruit women, so it can form its female brigades, alongside its male brigades modeled after Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Hamas and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) to conduct suicide attacks.

Meanwhile, Azhar has given command of the 'Jamat ul-Muminat' to his younger sister Sadiya Azhar whose husband Yusuf Azhar was killed in Operation Sindoor. In the Shura, he has also included his younger sisters Safia and Afreera Farooq, the wife of Umar Farooq who carried out the Pulwama terror attack and was later killed in an encounter by the security forces.

