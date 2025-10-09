Jaish adopts new strategy after Operation Sindoor blow, forms women brigade to expand network According to sources, this group has been active since 2024 and aims to brainwash women and recruit them into its network. The brigade has been created as the female wing of Jaish, focusing on psychological warfare, including mental propaganda and grassroots recruitment.

New Delhi:

Following India’s Operation Sindoor, which dealt a severe blow to terrorists based in Pakistan and PoK, the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is now adopting new tactics. The organisation has reportedly formed a special women’s brigade named ‘Jamat al-Muminat’.

According to sources, this group has been active since 2024 and aims to brainwash women and recruit them into its network. The brigade has been created as the female wing of Jaish, focusing on psychological warfare, including mental propaganda and grassroots recruitment.

Women group active in J-K, UP and South India

‘Jamat al-Muminat’ is reportedly active online in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and parts of South India.

The group operates through social media, WhatsApp groups and some madrassa networks to spread its activities. Its goal is to mislead women in the name of religion and exploit them for the organisation’s purposes.

Group uses Mecca and Medina images for religious connect

Intelligence agencies reveal that Jaish’s new circular contains images of Mecca and Medina to give it a religious appeal. It also includes emotional content designed to influence educated and urban Muslim women.

This entire campaign seeks to emotionally connect women to the group’s objectives.

The report also states that ‘Jamat al-Muminat’ functions on a cell-based structure, similar to Jaish, with small groups handling recruitment, fundraising and spreading messages through social media and madrassas.

Intelligence agencies have found concrete evidence linking this circular to Pakistan.

Group formed after Operation Sindoor

In May 2025, during Operation Sindoor, India destroyed several terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters. The operation killed Masood Azhar’s brother and several family members.

Now, in their desperation, Jaish is plotting new conspiracies against India, using women as a shield.

It is clear that the terrorist group, shaken by India’s surgical strikes and operations, is changing its tactics but intelligence agencies remain vigilant.