Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi government asks petrol pumps to tank-up vehicles 'only with PUC certificates'

Delhi government asks petrol pumps to tank-up vehicles 'only with PUC certificates'

Delhi pollution update: The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25 to avoid inconvenience and action as per law.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 12:45 IST
Delhi pollution update, Delhi pollution, Delhi pollution news, Delhi pollution today, Delhi polluti
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi government asks petrol pumps to tank-up vehicles 'only with PUC certificates'.

Highlights

  • Delhi govt today asked all petrol pumps to provide fuel only to those vehicle owners with valid PUC
  • A notice was issued by Transport Dept directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are over a year old
  • The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25

Delhi pollution update: The Delhi government on Wednesday (October 12) asked all petrol pumps to provide fuel only to those vehicle owners with valid Pollution Under Control certificates for their vehicles.

A notice issued by the Transport Department directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) to get their vehicle checked for a Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC).

The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25 to avoid inconvenience and action as per law.

"Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or with both," the notice read.

The Environment Department is also considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuels to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, it said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Related Stories
Delhi is world's most polluted city, says report; Kolkata takes second spot

Delhi is world's most polluted city, says report; Kolkata takes second spot

Delhi pollution control body issues order banning firecrackers till January 1

Delhi pollution control body issues order banning firecrackers till January 1

With govt in Punjab, can AAP find solution to Delhi's killer winter pollution?

With govt in Punjab, can AAP find solution to Delhi's killer winter pollution?

Delhi Pollution: No fuel without PUC at petrol pumps from Oct 25, says Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Pollution: No fuel without PUC at petrol pumps from Oct 25, says Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Incessant rains improve air quality; more downpour on forecast today

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Rains likely to improve air quality; minimum temperature at 22.4° C

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News