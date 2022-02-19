Delhi logs 635 fresh Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate at 1.12%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test

Delhi on Saturday reported 635 fresh cases of coronavirus, and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.12%.

On Friday, Delhi reported 607 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,55,409 and the death toll climbed to 26,097, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,199, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

ALSO READ: Has Omicron led to surge in Covid reinfections?

ALSO READ: Covid19: Omicron subvariant BA.2 may cause severe disease, lab study suggests

Latest India News