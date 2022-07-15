Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Connaught Place, brought under control | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Connaught Place, brought under control

Delhi fire: The Delhi Fire Service on Friday informed that a call was received earlier this morning, regarding a fire at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the 'Cafe High 5' Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am. The restaurant is located opposite Alka Hotel in CP.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

