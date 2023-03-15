Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha moves Supreme Court in money laundering case.

Delhi excise policy scam case: K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, today (March 15) moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council, on March 24.

“Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?” her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea. It is "completely against the law", the lawyer said.

On March 11, the BRS leader was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.

