Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Excise Policy: BJP workers stage protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence, Adesh Gupta detained

Highlights Protests broke out outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP staged the protest against the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's excise policy.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was detained by the Police during the protests.

Delhi excise policy: Protests broke out outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, led by Delhi BJP workers. They staged the protest against the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's excise policy. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was detained by the Police during the protests. He said Kejriwal should expel Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is "accused number one" in the case registered by the CBI.

"Kejriwal is the kingpin of the whole scam in which liquor mafia was allowed to loot at the expense of state exchequer," he alleged. Gupta said Delhi BJP workers will go door-to-door across the city to tell the people about the "corruption and excise scam" committed by the Kejriwal government.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1561610570369204224

Kejriwal's silence on corruption charges proves he's 'hardcore dishonest', alleges BJP

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters today, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Kejriwal's silence on corruption charges proves that he is "hardcore dishonest'. He said the "arrogance" of Arvind Kejriwal will be shattered by the people of Delhi whose questions he is not answering.

"Earlier, we had given 24 hours to him to respond to the charges. If he's a 'kattar emandar' (hardcore honest man) why is he not answering the questions being raised. "Only one tweet has come up which is meaningless. We again give 24 hours to Kejriwal to answer questions on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy," he added.

CBI probing Delhi Excise Policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently proving the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The agency has filed a FIR against 13 people and two companies in connection with the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy.

The CBI raided the residence of Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, on Saturday. Sisodia has said that the AAP government is not against the probe but the targeting of Kejriwal by the BJP-led central government.

Latest India News