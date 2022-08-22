'Got message to join BJP and have CBI, ED cases closed': AAP leader Sisodia makes big claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Got message to break AAP and Join BJP to get CBI, ED cases closed': Sisodia makes big claim

Manish Sisodia news: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday made an astonishing claim saying he got an offer to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and have all CBI and ED cases against him closed.

He made the claim on Twitter and said that he declined the offer saying, "I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do."

Sisodia is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat with Arvind Kejriwal. During an address there, he said that the people of Gujarat will also vote for AAP, just like Punjab and Delhi. "On lines of Delhi in fields of education, health, inflation, electricity & as work has been done in Punjab; Gujarat too will vote for Kejriwal. We will do better work within one term than what BJP has done in past 27 years," he said.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

