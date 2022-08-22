Gujarat Election 2022: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on 2-day visit to state from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Highlights AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister will be on a 2-day visit to Gujarat from today.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also accompany him.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy.

Gujarat Election 2022: AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister will be on a 2-day visit to Gujarat from today. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also accompany him. During their visit, the leaders will address a gathering and hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year. Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

The leaders will meet people in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video statement. After landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, Kejriwal and Sisodia will also hold a joint press conference in the city before starting their programs in the state.

Kejriwal will on Monday attend a town hall program in Himatnagar where he will make "an important announcement for the people of Gujarat," Sorathiya said. This will be his fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of Gujarat ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state. The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.

Latest India News