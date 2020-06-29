Earthquakes in Delhi: SDMC checking seismic stability of highrise buildings; 77 notices issued so far

Image Source : PTI SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has begun identifying structures, in a step to ensure the seismic stability of high-rise buildings in the national capital. The SDMC has also issued notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports. The step comes in the wake of frequent earthquake tremors being felt in Delhi-NCR in recent days. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said it is taking the action in accordance with the instructions given by the Delhi High Court in view of recent tremors in the city.

"In order to ensure seismic stability of buildings, the SDMC has started identifying high-rise buildings and issuing notices seeking a structural audit report," the civic body said in a statement on Sunday.

It said 77 notices have been issued to authorities at schools and residential group housing societies and institutions, asking them to submit structural audit reports.

"An inspection was carried out by the engineers of the building department at the Sunny Valley housing society, Sector 12 and Delhi State Housing Society, Sector 19 of Dwarka to check the retrofitting work on Sunday," the statement said.

Earlier, a structural consultant was appointed to strengthen the buildings and make it safe from a seismic point of view, it said.

In the inspection carried out by the building department engineers, it was found that the work of retrofitting was in progress and expected to be completed in eight months as there was a paucity of funds, it added.

The Sun Valley society was constructed in 2003 on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). With the passage of time, cracks had developed in its columns and beams and the reinforcement was exposed, the statement said.

The Delhi High Court had on June 18 pulled up the AAP government and municipal bodies for non-implementation of an action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

