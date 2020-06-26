Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi-NCR; epicenter near Haryana's Rohtak

Image Source : AP Low intensity earthquake hit Delhi-NCR

A low-intensity earthquake hit Delhi-NCR at 3:22 pm on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8, while the epicenter was near Haryana's Rohtak.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck near Haryana's Rohtak at 3:32 pm: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Since April 12, Delhi-NCR had witnessed multiple tremors. According to a PTI report, a total of 18 earthquakes have been recorded in the region, out of which 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

On Wednesday, the last earthquake struck Rohtak with an intensity of 2.8 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the national capital are the nearby region.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage