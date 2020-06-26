Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi-NCR; epicenter near Haryana's Rohtak

Friday, June 26, 2020
     
A low-intensity earthquake hit Delhi-NCR at 3:22 pm on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8, while the epicenter was near Haryana's Rohtak.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2020 17:19 IST
Image Source : AP

A low-intensity earthquake hit Delhi-NCR at 3:22 pm on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8, while the epicenter was near Haryana's Rohtak.

Since April 12, Delhi-NCR had witnessed multiple tremors. According to a PTI report, a total of 18 earthquakes have been recorded in the region, out of which 8 have taken place in Rohtak.   

On Wednesday, the last earthquake struck Rohtak with an intensity of 2.8 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in the national capital are the nearby region. 

