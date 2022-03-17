Delhi reports 148 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 0.47%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The tally of total active cases is now 610.

Delhi on Thursday reported 148 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 157 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 610.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

On February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It dipped to 434 on Wednesday.

The number of containment zones has also lowered to 3,309 as on March 15, according to the official figures.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,316 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and only 91 of them are occupied, the health department said.

