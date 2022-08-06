Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
Delhi records 2,311 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate rises to 13.84%

Delhi's fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,702 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2022 22:55 IST
The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and
Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent while one more person died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. It was the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Also, this was the sixth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease. On Thursday. The city logged 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,702 Covid tests conducted the previous day. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases and three fatalities, while the positivity rate was 10.69 per cent. With the fresh infections on Saturday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,67,104 while the death toll reached 26,328.

The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases count in the city have risen steadily in the last one week or so.

