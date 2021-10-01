Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 68,308 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 32 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,087. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 25 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 47 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 05 per cent. On Wednesday, 41 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,38,900 in the national capital, including 14,13,404 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 409, of which 125 are in home isolation.

