10-day quarantine, RT-PCR Test must for British citizens travelling to India: New Delhi's reciprocal act

Reciprocating to United Kingdom's rules for Indians, the Government is likely to issue guidelines for British citizens travelling to India. Sources said that the government will soon issue a notification in this regard.

New regulations are likely to come into effect from October 4, and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from Britain.

From October 4, all UK nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake the following measures:

1. Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel

2. Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at airport



3. Covid-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival

4. Mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India

Authorities in the Health Ministry and Ministry of Civil Aviation would be taking steps to implement the new measures, sources said.

Tit for Tat

The move has come after Britain refused to accept CoWIN vaccination certificate of Indians travelling to that country.

In a media briefing on September 21, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, said that India could consider imposing “reciprocal measures” against countries that do not accept the country’s vaccine certification.

The UK has recognised Covishield, however it has so far refused to put India on the list of countries, travellers from which are eligible for the UK 'green pass'. Indians travelling to UK have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

