Tuesday, September 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India raises concern over UK's non-recognition of Covishield, says its ‘discriminating policy’

India raises concern over UK's non-recognition of Covishield, says its ‘discriminating policy’

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said the UK government's decision to not recognise Covishield is a 'discriminating policy' and it is within India's 'right to take reciprocal measures' the matter was resolved.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2021 16:15 IST
UK's non-recognition of Covishield ‘discriminating policy’: India
Image Source : PTI

UK's non-recognition of Covishield ‘discriminating policy’: India

Union Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that the UK government's decision to not recognise Covishield is a 'discriminating policy' and it also impacts Indians travelling to that country.

Speaking at a press conference, Shringla said, "The non-recogition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary." 

"I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," he added.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News