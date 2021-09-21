India raises concern over UK's non-recognition of Covishield, says its ‘discriminating policy’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UK's non-recognition of Covishield ‘discriminating policy’: India

Union Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that the UK government's decision to not recognise Covishield is a 'discriminating policy' and it also impacts Indians travelling to that country.

Speaking at a press conference, Shringla said, "The non-recogition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary."

"I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," he added.

