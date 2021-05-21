Delhi runs out of Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, over 150 centres closed

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Delhi runs out of Covid vaccine, over 150 centres shut

About 150 Covid vaccination sites for 18-44 age group have been shut in Delhi from today due to shortage of vaccine. The vaccination centres administering Covaxin to the people have been shut for nearly a week in the national capital.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP MLA Atishi said nearly half of the vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group in Delhi are likely to be shut from Friday as the city has less than a day's stock of Covishield left.

"We have less than a day's stock of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group. There are 99 schools where 368 vaccination sites are there. Nearly 150 of these sites will have to close down from Friday owing to vaccine shortage," Atishi said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

The national capital has two days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield stock left for the 45 plus age group, healthcare workers and frontline workers, she said.

