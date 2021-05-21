197 cases of black fungus in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Hospitals in Delhi have reported increased number of back fungus cases

As many as 197 cases of black fungus have been reported in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday. He asked people to report to doctors about such cases and not to take medicines on their own. Jain said that the government is taking steps to check the rising cases of black fungus in the city and making medicines available.

"Once the black fungus is confirmed, don't take medicines on your own and contact your doctor," he told reporters amid growing cases of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in the national capital.

The city government has decided to open dedicated centres at three city hospitals for the treatment of the disease in Covid-19 recovered patients, he informed. These centres will be opened at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals.

Jain said that high sugar levels and the use of steroids during Covid treatment are linked to black fungus because this weakens the immunity of the patient. "Steroid should be used as per the advice of doctor else it is better to avoid. Steroid weakens the immunity level," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the mucormycosis will be declared as epidemic if the need arises. He also urged hospitals to use steroids in a controlled manner.

Hospitals in Delhi have reported increased number of back fungus cases among people recovering from the novel coronavirus infection during the second wave of the disease. It could be ascribed to "irrational use of steroids at home without consulting doctors”, medical experts have said. The fungal infection, which affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses, can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems.

