Delhi: Covid testing rates slashed; RT-PCR and RAT tests to now cost Rs 300

To make testing more accessible to the residents, the Delhi government has decided to further reduce the pricing of the RT-PCR tests, considered the most reliable diagnosis to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes coronavirus disease.

In an official order issued on Wednesday by the state health secretary, the department said that samples collected by government teams as well as private labs have been priced at Rs 300 which was earlier Rs 800, samples are collected by private lab teams from the government and processed further at their laboratories is priced at Rs 400.

The conventional RT-PCR test wherein individuals give their samples at the laboratories/Private Hospitals/Collection faccilities for paid testing at their own expense will now cost Rs 500 and wherein samples collected through home visits (including all charges-visit, samples collection and testing) has been priced at Rs 700. The Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT) can now be done at Rs 300.

Delhi reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities caused by the viral disease in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The city recorded four Covid fatalities after a gap of over 10 days. On July 21, it had recorded four deaths while five fatalities were recorded on July 20. A total of 64,276 tests were conducted to detect the viral infection on Monday, of which 39,498 were RT-PCR or CBNAAT or TrueNat tests, according to the bulletin.

The national capital has reported 14,36,451 Covid cases so far. A total of 14,10,874 patients have recuperated, while the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,058, the bulletin said.

