Image Source : PTI Delhi Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

A Delhi Court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, businessman and Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, to travel to Spain for medical treatment and business purposes. The court allowed Vadra to travel abroad while hearing his plea seeking the court's permission after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its response.

Vadra, who is married to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had moved a plea on Saturday seeking permission to travel to Spain for two weeks.

The court had sought the ED response over this.

Vadra is facing the financial probe agency investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by Vadra. He is currently out on anticipatory bail.

