Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Robert Vadra admitted in Noida hospital for back pain

Robert Vadra admitted in Noida hospital for back pain

Vadra was admitted in hospital in Noida on Monday afternoon after he complained of severe back pain.

IANS IANS
Noida Published on: October 22, 2019 11:33 IST

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, was admitted in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after he complained of severe back pain, party sources said.

A senior party source told IANS, "Vadra was admitted in hospital in Noida on Monday afternoon after he complained of severe back pain."

He is being treated by senior orthopaedic surgeons at the hospital, the source said.

His wife and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the hospital and stayed there the entire night.

She left the hospital on Tuesday morning to leave for Rae Bareli, her mother's parliamentary constituency, to attend a three-day workshop with party workers that starts today.

Vadra, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case, had earlier gone abroad for treatment with the court's permission .

ALSO READ | Robert Vadra granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court; will travel abroad for business

ALSO READ | HC gives Vadra four weeks to file rejoinder in plea to quash money laundering case

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySupreme Court grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media case by CBI