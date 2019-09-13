Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Robert Vadra granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court; will travel abroad for business

A Delhi court has granted Robert Vadra an anticipatory bail, which means that Vadra who is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will now be able to travel abroad.

New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 14:28 IST
A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Robert Vadra had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail as well as permission to travel abroad.

more to follow..

 

 

