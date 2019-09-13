Robert Vadra granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court; will travel abroad for business

Image Source : ANI Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A special court in Delhi allows Robert Vadra's application seeking permission to travel abroad. He has been granted anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dhz5DowqMZ — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Robert Vadra had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail as well as permission to travel abroad.

more to follow..