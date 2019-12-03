Image Source : PTI PHOTO Robert Vadra connects security breach at Priyanka's residence with women's safety

Robert Vadra on Tuesday drew a sharp comparison between women's safety and the security breach at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence. Taking to social media, Vadra said it's about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said, "It's not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family... It's about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure."

"Security throughout the country is compromised... Girls are being molested/raped, what society are we creating... Security of every citizen is the government's responsibility," Vadra tweeted.

Vadra also questioned the government over citizens' safety, saying that when one is not safe in "our own country, our homes".

On Monday, five people reached the porch area of Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence on the pretext of getting a photo clicked.

This alleged incident took place following the withdrawal of SPG protection for the Gandhis.

