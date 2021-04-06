Delhi reports 5,100 Covid cases in last 24 hours, highest spike this year

Image Source : PTI With over 5,000 cases in last 24 hours, Delhi witnesses huge spike

Delhi recorded as many as 5,100 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.85 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,113. Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,03,453 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal government has imposed night curfew in Delhi amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The restrictions will remain in place for seven hours (10 PM to 5 AM) daily, starting today, news agency ANI reported while quoting the Delhi government. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles, however, will be allowed.

"Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of COVID19 situation," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

The case tally stands at 6,85,062 in the national capital, including 6,56,617 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 17,332, of which 8,871 are in home isolation.

