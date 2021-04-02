Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Delhi; 3,594 new cases reported

Delhi recorded as many as 3,594 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.68 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,050. Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate in the national capital rose to 4.11 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 87,505 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with government officials amid rising covid cases in the national capital and said that there is no plan for a lockdown in Delhi.

Addressing a presser, the Chief Minister said, "In the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

If there will be any need for the lockdown, then first it will be discussed with the people and then only a decision will be taken. We are focusing on the COVID19 vaccination, 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi on April 1, Kejriwal mentioned.

The Centre should allow states to vaccinate everyone on war footing. Need to involve non-healthcare facilities in inoculation drive, he added.

The case tally stands at 6,68,814 in the national capital, including 6,45,770 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 11,994, of which 6,106 are in home isolation.

