Delhi records 140 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,853

Delhi recorded as many as 140 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,853. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case tally stands at 6,35,096 in the national capital, including 6,22,882 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,361.

