Delhi records 635 new COVID-19 positive cases, total deaths 276 so far

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 635 fresh cases of COVID-19, total deaths 276 so far

Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital. The number of active patients of COVID-19 was 7,006 while 6,771 patients have either recovered and been discharged or migrated to other places, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin. Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi even after lockdown relaxations.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 30 COVID-19 deaths — the highest single-day figure so far — taking the national capital’s death toll to 261.

The past week has been particularly devastating for Delhi as it witnessed a record-high number of cases almost every single day, with as many as 660 cases reported Friday. In the last six days, at least 500 cases were registered every day.

Furthermore, of the total 13,418 cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, 4,948 have been reported in the last ten days. Of these, 4,085 were recorded this last week.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital increased from 123 on 15 May to 261 on 24 May. Since 18 May, there have been 113 deaths, according to government data.

Also Read | Delhi: 2 new containment zones identified, 41 spots de-contained | Check Full list

Also Read | Situation in Delhi under control, we are prepared for any eventuality: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage