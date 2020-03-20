Friday, March 20, 2020
     
AAP headquarters in Delhi shut due to coronavirus threat

The Aam Aadmi Party has shut its head office in Delhi in wake of the coronavirus threat in the national capital. The party headquarters will remain closed until further notice.  As per news agency IANS, a senior party leader has said that the office at Rouse Avenue, Delhi will remain closed for public interaction till further notice. 

New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 15:18 IST
"Teams will be working from home during this period," the leader reportedly said. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

There have been 206 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in India with 5 deaths. 

