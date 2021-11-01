Delhi: Cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity today, 200 people allowed at weddings | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A worker fumigates inside Delite Cinema Hall, a day ahead of the opening

Following an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued on Friday, cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres in the national capital are slated to reopen today with 100 percent capacity. Apart from this the order also raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200.

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes in the city were closed with the imposition of lockdown in April amid a raging second wave of Covid infections. They were allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity in the last week of July.

For cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, the following guidelines were mentioned in order.

Owners of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP).

In case any violation is found, strict penal, criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.

All the allowed and restricted activities will be permitted till the intervening night of November 15-16 or till any further orders, the order said.

All classes in schools will also resume from November 1 according to the order. This decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA earlier this week because of appreciable improvement in the Covid situation in the city. Senior classes (nine to 12) were restarted earlier with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings will remain prohibited. However, festival-related gatherings will be allowed according to the DDMA's September 30 order.

Restaurants and bars will continue to open with a 50 percent seating capacity. Delhi Metro and public transport buses will ply with full seating capacity but no standing passengers will be allowed, stated the order.

