Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs to Rs 30,000 per month 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet has approved a salary hike for MLAs following the Centre's proposal. With this hike, the Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. However, the salary of Delhi MLAs is less when compared to their counterparts in other states.

The salary of Delhi’s MLAs hasn’t increased since 10 years and hence the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states

Delhi government sources had earlier said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has restricted the proposed increase in salary of MLAs to Rs 30,000 and allowances to Rs 60,000, adding up to Rs 90,000 per month. The Delhi MLAs are currently getting Rs 54,000 per month (salary Rs 12,000 and allowances Rs 42,000).

The BJP and the Congress-ruled states are currently paying 1.5 to 2 times higher salaries and allowances to MLAs as compared to AAP MLAs in Delhi.

Other state governments' MLAs also get perks and allowances including house rent, office rent, staff and vehicle allowances that the AAP led-Delhi government does not.

