Delhi: Air quality slips to 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital has again deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 328 on Tuesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality of neighboring Noida has also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The AQI in the NCR region stands at 333. Meanwhile, Gurugram's air quality has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' category with the AQI at 140.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the AQI, the pollution level between December 1 and December 12 has been between 250 and 325.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meetion over the situation arising from air pollution in the city and decided that the entry of non-essential trucks will remain banned in the national capital till further orders.

