Delhi: Air quality improves marginally, moves to 'poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a street, amid hazy weather conditions in New Delhi.

Highlights Delhi's air quality has marginally improved and settled at the 'poor' category.

The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 256.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 97 per cent.

The air quality in the national capital has marginally improved and settled at the 'poor' category with the AQI clocking 256 on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.

Meanwhile, Neighbouring Gurugram (286) and Noida (256) also recorded their air quality in the 'poor' category.

The air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, said: "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in poor to lower end of very poor category on December 13. The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' category on December 14 and 15.

"The outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category till December 16 and improve thereafter significantly."

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the city's air was recorded in the moderate and poor category.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its coldest night so far this winter season on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 6.4 degrees, the Met office said.

In December 2016, the lowest minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees, while it was 6.3 degrees for the same month in 2017. In the following years of 2018 and 2019, the minimum temperatures settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are pegged at 24 degrees and 7 degrees -- both normal as the season's average.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday morning and there will be shallow fog. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 97 per cent, they said.

ALSO READ: SC asks air quality commission to decide on lifting construction ban, industrial restrictions

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro tackles air pollution with 14 anti-smog guns

Latest India News