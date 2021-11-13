Follow us on Image Source : PTI Consider 2-day lockdown in Delhi to reduce air pollution: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Saturday said the Centre government should consider a two-day lockdown in the national capital if necessary, in order to bring down the pollution level in Delhi-NCR. The statement by the top court came while hearing a plea by a 17-year-old Delhi student, concerning rising levels of air pollution in Delhi. The top court had earlier directed the Centre to take steps and the Delhi government to file an affidavit in this regard.

The bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant highlighted that there are other causes of pollution than stubble burning, like vehicular pollution, firecrackers, dust control, etc.

"...see some percentage of contribution is stubble burning, rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust etc. Take immediate control measures.Tell us how immediately we can reduce AQI by 200 points. If required think of 2 days lockdown or something, how will people live?", the Chief Justice of India told the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

The CJI stressed that "we want to feel better in 2-3 days".

Meanwhile, the bench adjourned the matter to Monday and asked the Central Government to apprise the bench about the emergency steps taken to address the problem.

The background

The petition was filed seeking directions to provide free-of-cost stubble removing machines to small and marginal farmers to check high particulate matters in the air. The petitioners have sought the issuance of necessary directions to the Respondent-States to ensure the availability of appropriate stubble removing machines, free of cost, to the small and marginal farmers of the concerned states.

They argued that stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana are a direct result of the "inability of the small and marginal farmers to purchase or rent out stubble removal machines due to financial incapacity", which leaves them with no option but to burn the plant residue in their fields.

Also Read | We are wearing masks even at home: Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

Latest India News