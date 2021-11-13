Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Forced to wear masks even at home: Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

The Supreme Court on Saturday while hearing a plea concerning the worsening Delhi told the Centre that air pollution is a serious situation. Chief Justice NV Ramana said, "we have to wear masks at home also".

"You see how bad the situation is....even in our houses, we are wearing masks," the Chief Justice said.

Supreme Court also asked the Centre what steps it has taken to tackle air pollution.

Further, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit and give copies to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab governments.

The air quality in the national capital plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality index in the city is at 499 thereby being in the 'severe category.'

