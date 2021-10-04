Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Kejriwal claimed that the Centre and neighbouring states have not done anything to check stubble burning, which will lead to a rise in air pollution in the winter season.

To combat air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a ten-point "winter action plan" that focuses on dust control, using the Pusa bio-decomposer, installing smog towers, and checking waste burning and vehicular emissions.

The chief minister also urged the neighbouring states to retrofit thermal power plants in NCR areas with new technology and ensure the use of CNG-operated vehicles and cleaner fuel in industries in the region.

Kejriwal claimed that the Centre and neighbouring states have not done anything to check stubble burning, which will lead to a rise in air pollution in the winter season. He appealed to the governments of neighbouring states to work together to make the air clean.

He also urged the Centre and states to ensure free spraying of the bio-decomposer for in-situ management of crop residue, as his government has been doing in Delhi.

"The Delhi government has provided a solution to the problem of stubble burning -- Pusa bio-decomposer. We hope it will be used as much as possible," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has formed 75 teams for the inspection of construction and demolition sites to control dust pollution, and 250 teams to keep a check on waste burning.

"We have imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers. The smog tower (at Connaught Place) has yielded good results so far. We will continue to monitor its performance and then take a call on constructing more such towers in Delhi," the CM said.

Special teams have been formed to monitor pollution hotspots. Steps will also be taken to address traffic jams on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution. As many as 500 teams have been constituted to check Pollution Under Control certificates, he said.

Kejriwal said strengthening of green war rooms and a public campaign will also be part of the "winter action plan".

"A programme management unit has been set up in the green war room with the help of the University of Chicago and GDI Partners, and 50 environmental engineers have been inducted into it," he said.

Delhi had launched the 'Green War Room' last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and the "Green Delhi" application to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

"We received 23,000 complaints on the app. Ninety-three per cent of them have been resolved," he said.

The country's first eco-park to manage e-waste is being set up in Delhi, Kejriwal added.

The chief minister said following in the footsteps of Delhi, the NCR areas should also ensure the use of clean fuel in thermal power plants and other industries, CNG-operated vehicles, hotspot monitoring and round-the-clock power supply to prevent the use of diesel generators.

Brick kilns in NCR areas should switch to newer technology and monitoring of pollution hotspots be strengthened.

Currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters, he said.

