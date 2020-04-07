73-year-old Delhi man fights coronavirus, shows victory sign upon being discharged from hospital

Image Source : INDIA TV 73-year-old coronavirus warrior finally discharged from LNJP hospital after testing negative.

A 73-old coronavirus patient who was admitted at Delhi's Lok Narayan Jayprakash Hospital (LNJP), has become one of the warriors who has recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease proving that if one has a will, there is a way. The 73-year-old Manmohan Singh fought the disease despite having other health-related issues including heart problem, blood pressure, cholesterol issue, increased urine acid, thyroid others. Singh was admitted at LNJP on April 1 and has been discharged now after getting fully recovered from coronavirus.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, LNJP team of doctors, nurses and other health officials were also present when Manmohan Singh was being discharged from the hospital and clapped to boost his morale. He showed victory sings giving out a positive message to all others who are suffering from this disease. Manmohan has been discharged after his two tests for COVID-19 came as negative.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on government's preparation to contain COVID-19 spread saying that almost 1 lakh people will be tested for coronavirus in hotspot areas in the national capital. Kejriwal said that the government will adopt South Korea model which is to identify every possible COVID-19 suspect, test them and treat them. Coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged in the past few days especially after the Tablighi Jamaat incident. The city currently has over 523 COVID-19 cases, out of which over 300 are those who belong to Tablighi Jamaat.

