Delhi: 17-year-old boy stabbed for objecting to sister's molestation in Kalkaji, hospitalised

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a school on Friday.

The injured boy, a resident Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police official said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot.

He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma centre and is still unfit for recording his statement, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on."

Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of J J camp, Giri Nagar in Govindpuri area, the DCP said.

